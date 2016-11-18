Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses media following a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday he was confident of building a relationship based on trust with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Abe said the two talked about various issues but refrained from disclosing the contents of the meeting with Trump because the talks were unofficial.

He made the comments in New York after a meeting that was intended to smooth relations following Trump's campaign rhetoric that cast doubt on long-standing U.S. alliances.

