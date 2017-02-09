U.S. President Donald Trump takes his seat along with United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz (L) and Delta Airlines CEO Edward Bastian (R) for a meeting with airline industry CEO's at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump lamented an out-of-date U.S. air traffic control system on Thursday and criticized a federal government contract for a new system that he said was not good.

As he met with airline executives, Trump said he believes the head of the Federal Aviation Administration should be a pilot. He also said he would make a tax announcement in a few weeks.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)