DUBAI Qatar Airways advised passengers bound for the United States on Saturday from seven newly banned majority Muslim countries that they needed to have either a U.S. green card or diplomatic visa.

"Nationals of the following countries: Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen ... may travel to the U.S. only if they are in possession of a permanent resident card (Green card) or any of the below visas," it said in a statement on its website.

It listed foreign government, United Nations, international organization and NATO visas.

