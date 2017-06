U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns from a day trip to Atlanta on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to the leaders of Thailand and Singapore on Sunday in separate phone calls about the security situation in the Asia-Pacific region at a time of rising tensions with North Korea and invited both to visit Washington, the White House said.

Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former general, heads a military-dominated government that took power in a 2014 coup. His government had strained relations with Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama.

