Press Secretary Sean Spicer pauses as he attends the daily briefing at the White House in Washington U.S., February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will honour a U.S. agreement with Australia to accept refugees housed on islands off that country's coast although he is unhappy about the deal, the White House said on Thursday.

"The deal that was cut by the last administration is something that he's extremely, extremely upset with," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a news briefing. "He does not like it."

Spicer said that out of respect for Australia and its prime minister, Trump would allow the process to go forward under conditions set under by the deal that provide for "extreme vetting" of the refugees.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish)