China's Fosun joins bid battle for Faberge owner Gemfields
China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Fabergé owner Gemfields Plc with an approach that valued the London-listed company at 225 million pounds.
The Trump administration plans to replace Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry as chief overseer of federally chartered banks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The change, which could happen as soon as this week, could lead to President Donald Trump replacing Curry with an acting head of the agency, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2oRJcjU
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which oversees the federal banking system, administers hundreds of bank supervisors stationed inside large U.S. financial firms.
Curry, appointed by the Obama administration for a five-year term that expired in April, could remain in the role until a new appointment is made.
President Trump is considering Joseph Otting, a former banker at OneWest Bank who worked with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to take on the responsibility of this office and replace Curry, the paper said.
Keith Noreika, a banking lawyer at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, is being considered as acting comptroller, WSJ said. Noreika was part of Trump's transition team for Treasury. He also advised Treasury on its $250 billion Troubled Asset Relief Program, or TARP, in 2008.
The White House and OCC were not immediately available for comment.
Noreika did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
(Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Fabergé owner Gemfields Plc with an approach that valued the London-listed company at 225 million pounds.
Facebook said on Wednesday it would soon allow its U.S. users to raise and donate money using its "Safety Check" feature, to make it easier for people affected by natural disasters and violent attacks to receive help.
SAN FRANCISCO Photo-sharing app Instagram plans to roll out a feature on Wednesday that will make it easier to label posts as paid promotions, taking what it called a step toward transparency in an area that has drawn attention from U.S. authorities.