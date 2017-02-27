U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Governor's Dinner in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Monday said he would propose a budget that would ramp up spending on defence, but seek savings elsewhere to pay for it.

"We're going to do more with less and make the government lean and accountable," Trump said in a meeting with governors in which he said he planned to propose a substantial increase in public safety spending.

Trump also said he would talk about his plans for infrastructure spending in a speech to Congress on Tuesday. "We're going to start spending on infrastructure big," he said.

