WASHINGTON The Republican chairman of the House Armed Services Committee said on Thursday President Donald Trump's 2018 budget proposal does not include enough funds to rebuild the nation's military.

"It is clear to virtually everyone that we have cut our military too much and that it has suffered enormous damage," Representative Mac Thornberry said. "Unfortunately, the administration’s budget request is not enough to repair that damage and to rebuild the military as the president has discussed."

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)