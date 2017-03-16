Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
WASHINGTON The Republican chairman of the House Armed Services Committee said on Thursday President Donald Trump's 2018 budget proposal does not include enough funds to rebuild the nation's military.
"It is clear to virtually everyone that we have cut our military too much and that it has suffered enormous damage," Representative Mac Thornberry said. "Unfortunately, the administration’s budget request is not enough to repair that damage and to rebuild the military as the president has discussed."
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.