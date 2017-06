Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks at 2017 Institute of International Finance (IIF) policy summit in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said.

Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said.

