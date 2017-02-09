Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
BEIJING China said on Thursday it attached great importance to China-U.S. ties after confirming it had received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China commended Trump for sending Lunar New Year greetings to the Chinese people and said cooperation between the two countries was the only option.
Trump sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday saying he looked forward to developing a "constructive relationship", a White House statement said.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Nick Macfie)
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
GAZA Palestinian militant factions denied on Saturday a claim by Islamic State that three Palestinian men who carried out a fatal shooting and stabbing attack in Jerusalem were members of the militant group.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.