WASHINGTON Republican President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not trying to get security clearance for his children, which would allow them access to classified government information.

"I am not trying to get 'top level security clearance' for my children. This was a typically false news story," the New York real estate magnate said in a Twitter post.

Trump was referring to media reports that he was seeking security clearance for his three oldest children - Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka - as well as Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner. Trump spokesman Jason Miller said Trump also was not trying to get clearance for Kushner.

"No paperwork has been completed or sent," he said.

Clearances for the family members would allow Trump to discuss matters of national security with them. Federal law prohibits him from hiring family members to serve in his administration, but all four played important advisory roles through the campaign.

Trump has insisted that to avoid conflicts of interest, his children would run his sprawling business operations once he assumed the presidency.

