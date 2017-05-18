U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a joint news conference with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (not pictured) at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Thursday said the appointment of a special counsel to investigate possible collusion between his presidential campaign on Russia was dividing the country, and he repeated his contention there was no such collusion.

"There's been no collusion between certainly myself and my campaign, but I can always speak for myself, and the Russians. Zero," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I think it divides the country."

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese)