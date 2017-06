Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) speaks to reporters after a Democratic caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday that he and the panel's Republican chairman have asked former FBI chief James Comey to testify before the panel next Tuesday.

"We have not heard back. We just sent out the letter this morning," Senator Mark Warner told MSNBC.

