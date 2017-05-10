WASHINGTON President Donald Trump lost confidence in FBI Director James Comey over the last several months and decided to fire him after hearing similar concerns from the deputy attorney general, the White House said on Wednesday.

"The president over the last several months lost confidence in Director Comey, the DOJ (Department of Justice) lost confidence in Director Comey, bipartisan members of Congress made it clear that they had lost confidence in Director Comey and most importantly the rank and file of the FBI had lost confidence in their director," Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told a briefing.

