U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a USA Thank You Tour event in Orlando, Florida, U.S., December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

PALM BEACH, Fla. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has no meeting planned with Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou, a Trump spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Sassou's spokesman, Thierry Moungalla, earlier had said Sassou, a member of the African Union's High Level Committee on Libya, and Trump were scheduled for a U.S. meeting on Tuesday to discuss the political turmoil in Libya and other African issues.

Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks said there had never been a meeting scheduled and would not be one before Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

Trump has been holding a series of meetings at his home in Palm Beach, Florida, as well as Trump Tower in New York City as he prepares to assume the White House from Democratic U.S. President Barack Obama on Jan. 20. Most of the meetings have centred on possible candidates to serve in his administration, including his Cabinet.

Trump aides have said he is scheduled to meet this week with Elsa Murano, who served as undersecretary of agriculture for food safety under President George W. Bush and is a possible contender for agriculture secretary, although no date was given.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan in Palm Beach, Florida; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)