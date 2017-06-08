WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump, in a speech across town from a closely watched congressional hearing on his dealings with the FBI amid its Russia probe, told supporters on Thursday their movement was "under siege" and vowed to fight on.

"We're under siege...but we will come out bigger and better and stronger than ever," he said during a separate speech in Washington. "We will not back down from doing what is right ...we know how to fight and we will never give up."

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)