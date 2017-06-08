Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
SINGAPORE Asian stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices struggled to climb off a 10-month low hit overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump, in a speech across town from a closely watched congressional hearing on his dealings with the FBI amid its Russia probe, told supporters on Thursday their movement was "under siege" and vowed to fight on.
"We're under siege...but we will come out bigger and better and stronger than ever," he said during a separate speech in Washington. "We will not back down from doing what is right ...we know how to fight and we will never give up."
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.