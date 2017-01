U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a ''Thank You USA'' tour rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S. December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File photo

WASHINGTON The White House said on Monday it supported reviews by Congress of Russian interference into the 2016 U.S. presidential election, saying intelligence agencies have been cooperating closely with lawmakers from both parties.

"We certainly have long supported the principle of congressional review of this matter," spokesman Josh Earnest told a news briefing.

