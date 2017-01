New York Jets owner Robert Wood ''Woody'' Johnson (L) arrives at the Le Cirque restaurant with others for a fundraising event for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday that National Football League team owner Woody Johnson was "going to St. James," indicating he would assume the plum diplomatic post of U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Trump referred to Johnson, owner of the New York Jets, as "ambassador" during remarks at a luncheon in Washington honouring supporters on the eve of his swearing in as the 45th U.S. president.

