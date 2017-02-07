CAIRO Egypt praised on Tuesday U.S President Donald Trump's criticism of Western media for what he said was their limited coverage of some militant attacks around the world, a statement from the Foreign Ministry said.

"The Foreign Ministry hailed the U.S. administration stance in this regard, referring to Egypt's repeated calls upon the international community to adopt a comprehensive, coordinated and non-selective strategy to combat terrorism at all levels; security, political, cultural, media and others," the statement said.

