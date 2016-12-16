U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak during a USA Thank You Tour event at Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

HERSHEY, Pa. Ready for another Donald Trump presidential campaign?

President-elect Trump, who begins his first White House term on Jan. 20, tossed out the idea of seeking re-election during a "thank you" rally held to express his appreciation to voters in states that were crucial to his Nov. 8 victory.

Trump won Pennsylvania by little more than 44,000 votes over Democrat Hillary Clinton. It was the first time a Republican candidate had won the state since 1988.

"And in four years, we're going to win it by even more," the 70-year-old New Yorker said in an arena in Hershey, Pennsylvania, joined by Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

Trump's "thank you" tour continues with an event in Orlando, Florida, on Friday and then is to conclude in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday.

During the tour, Trump has vowed to press on with some key campaign pledges, like building a wall along the U.S. southern border with Mexico and suspending immigration from violent countries like Syria.

In Hershey, Trump noted he had won the state of Ohio but that it would have been better if he had had the support of Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich, who fought against Trump in the Republican presidential primary.

"But you know what? He's called," Trump said of Kasich. "It would have been nice if he had called a couple weeks earlier. But he's called. He's been very nice."

Trump drew boos by praising the cooperation he has been getting from Democratic President Barack Obama. The two have had regular telephone conversations to discuss the transition of power.

"No, no, no," Trump told the crowd to tamp down their boos.

But then he criticized Obama's press secretary, Josh Earnest, who has expressed some scepticism about Trump's positions in his daily briefings.

"But this foolish guy, Josh Earnest. I don't know if he's even talking to President Obama," he said.

Trump, who is to pick his own choice for press secretary soon, added, "You know, having the right press secretary is so important."

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)