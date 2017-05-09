Car rams police van on Paris' Champs Elysees, driver dead
PARIS A man deliberately rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, officials said.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will host Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, for a meeting at the White House on May 15, the White House said on Tuesday.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump saw the meeting with a leader of the United Arab Emirates as an "opportunity to deepen cooperation with a key partner in the Middle East."
LONDON Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he had been reassured by British Prime Minister Theresa May that her plan to form a government with support from a Northern Irish party would not destabilise power in the province.
PARIS President Emmanuel Macron's government on Monday promised to reshape France's political landscape after winning a commanding parliamentary majority to push through far-reaching pro-growth reforms.