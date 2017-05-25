May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
BRUSSELS U.S. President Donald Trump told fellow NATO leaders on Thursday that the United States would never stop fighting terrorism, calling the Manchester attacks "savage" and "barbaric".
While he also accused low-spending members of the alliance of owing "massive amounts of money" to NATO, Trump said he and allies would drive out militants and urged all nations to do the same.
"We will never waiver in our determination to defeat terrorism and achieve lasting security, prosperity and peace," Trump said after unveiling a memorial to the Sept.11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington at the NATO headquarters.
"Terrorism must be stopped or ... the horror you saw in Manchester and so many other places will continue forever," Trump said, referring to Monday's suicide bomb in the northern English city that killed 22 people, including children.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott, Gabriela Baczynska, Steve Holland)
LONDON Britain's tourism industry is proving resilient despite recent militant attacks and is set for higher bookings this year, outperforming the European average, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Thursday.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.