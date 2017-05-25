May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
BRUSSELS NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after hosting allied leaders that U.S. President Donald Trump was clear on his commitment to defending Europe and also "blunt" on demands for more defence spending by allies.
Trump failed to reassure NATO allies during his first meeting with them in Brussels on Thursday but Stoltenberg said the U.S. leader has been "clear" and "stated strongly" his commitment to both the alliance and its key principle of collective defence.
"Trump has been clear on his commitment to NATO. But President Trump has also been clear in the message to all allies that we have to deliver on the pledge we made to increase defence spending," Stoltenberg said.
"He was blunt on that message today and we have seen this plain speaking from President Trump also before."
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Robin Emmott, Robert-Jan Bartunek)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Sterling rebounded from a two-month low on Wednesday, briefly trading back above $1.27, after Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane signalled he would weigh in behind a rise in interest rates in the second half of this year.