WASHINGTON The Department of Justice has begun searching for a new leader to replace fired FBI Director James Comey and will start interviewing people on Friday or sometime during the weekend, the White House said.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a briefing President Donald Trump would fill the job "as soon as he finds a candidate that fits the qualities that he feels are necessary to lead the FBI."

Spicer said the Justice Department had begun creating a list of potential candidates and was "going to be starting the process of interviewing people either today or through the weekend."

