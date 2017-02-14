U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (L) talks with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) as they wait to hear U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of his nominee for the empty associate justice seat at the U.S. Supreme Court, at the White House in Washington,... REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday President Donald Trump was right to seek the resignation of Michael Flynn after disclosures the national security adviser misled the vice president and others about his conversations with a Russian diplomat.

Ryan said he would leave it to the administration to explain the circumstances behind Flynn's departure.

"I think they key is this: that as soon as this person lost the president's trust, the president asked for his resignation, and that was the right thing to do," Ryan told reporters.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu Editing by W Simon)