May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
MUNICH Bavarian state premier Horst Seehofer has invited U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to visit the southern German state, possibly as soon as February for the Munich Security Conference, a source familiar with the invitation said.
Seehofer, who heads the Christian Social Union (CSU), sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), extended the invitation in a letter of congratulations to Trump after his victory, said the source.
The Feb. 17-19 conference, a forum for debate about international security, often draws senior officials from around the world.
Trump will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.
It was not immediately clear when a sitting U.S. president last participated in the event, and the security conference organisers could not immediately be reached for comment.
Seehofer's CSU and Merkel's CDU, which form a bloc in the German parliament, have been at odds over Merkel's migrant policy, which saw nearly 900,000 people enter Germany last year, an issue likely to play a major role in elections in September.
During the U.S. election campaign Trump called Merkel's refugee policy a "disaster" that had boosted crime rates.
Statistics compiled by the German Interior Ministry showed the number of crimes reported in 2015 - excluding visa and other immigration violations - remained essentially unchanged from the previous year at 5.9 million.
Seehofer told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper in an interview published on Thursday that his party would only participate in a coalition government in 2017 that agreed to its demand for an upper limit on migration.
Merkel, who on Sunday announced her decision to run for a fourth term, has rejected setting an upper limit for migration.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz in Munich and Andrea Shalal in Berlin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BUDAPEST The price of foie gras in Hungary, one of the world's leading producers of the delicacy, has surged since an outbreak of bird flu forced farmers to cull more than 3 million fowl, mostly geese and ducks.