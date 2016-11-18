German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that Germany would work together with a new U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump, including whoever he chooses for the post of treasury secretary.

"I know what I would vote if I were American but I'm German ... We must respect what they vote for and work with them as well as possible," Schaeuble said at an event in Berlin organised by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

Fox Business network reported before the U.S. election that Republican Donald Trump wanted his campaign finance chairman, Steven Mnuchin, to be his treasury secretary.

Mnuchin, a former partner at Goldman Sachs Group Inc who also founded and runs the hedge fund company Dune Capital Management LP, joined Trump's campaign in May as his chief fundraiser.

