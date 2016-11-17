U.S. Representative Jeb Hensarling (R-TX) speaks to members of the media after meeting with U.S. President Elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK Representative Jeb Hensarling, a possible candidate for U.S. Treasury secretary, said he discussed tax policy, trade and regulation with Donald Trump on Thursday and would be willing to help the president-elect in any capacity.

"I've got a great position in public policy today. If he wants to talk to me, obviously, about serving somewhere else, we'll look at serving somewhere else," Hensarling said as he left Trump Tower. "But regardless, I'm on his team, I'm excited for what he can do for America and it was just a real honour to be here."

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)