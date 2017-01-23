President Donald Trump's first weekend in office was dominated by sparring with the media and marches on Saturday in which hundreds of thousands of women across the country demonstrated against the new president. Highlights follow:

RELATIONS WITH PRESS

The White House vows to fight the news media "tooth and nail" over what officials see as unfair attacks on President Donald Trump, setting a tone that could ratchet up a traditionally adversarial relationship to a new level of rancour.

PROTESTERS

Hundreds of thousands of women filled the streets of major American cities on Saturday to lead an unprecedented wave of international protests against President Donald Trump, mocking and denouncing the new U.S. leader the day after his inauguration.

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

Trump invites Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Washington in early February during a phone call in which they discuss the importance of strengthening the U.S.-Israeli relationship.

The White House says it is only in the early stages of talks to fulfil Trump's pledge to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, an action that would likely spark anger in the Arab world.

British Prime Minister Theresa May promises to challenge any "unacceptable" talk when she meets Trump later this week, as she tries to secure Britain's "special relationship" with the new U.S. administration.

LEGAL CHALLENGE

A group including former White House ethics attorneys plans to file a lawsuit on Monday accusing Trump of allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments, in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

HEALTHCARE

The Trump administration may no longer enforce a rule requiring individual Americans to carry health insurance or pay a penalty if they do not, a senior White House official says, reiterating Republican promises that no one will lose health insurance under Obamacare while a replacement is being developed.

CABINET NOMINATIONS

Senior Republican Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham say they will vote to approve Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, despite their concerns over the former Exxon Mobil chief's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

ECONOMY, TRADE

Trump says he plans talks soon with the leaders of Canada and Mexico to begin renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Trump will meet at the end of this month to discuss trade, immigration and security issues, as the Latin American leader faces increased populist pressure at home.

