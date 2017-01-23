President Donald Trump addresses business and trade issues on Monday. Highlights of the day follow:

BUSINESS

Trump tells leaders of companies ranging from Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) to Under Armour Inc (UAA.N) that his administration can cut U.S. regulations on businesses by 75 percent and that those planning to build factories in the United States will get quick approval.

TRADE

Trump could sign an executive order on Monday intended to renegotiate the free trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico, NBC News reported.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau begins a retreat with his Cabinet focusing mainly on the best approach to take with Trump, whose vow to renegotiate NAFTA could damage the nation's economy.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, saying Trump understands the value of free trade, vows to keep pitching a multinational pact that Trump's administration has vowed to exit.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will champion free trade and also voice her support for the Iran nuclear deal when she meets Trump later this week, her spokeswoman said.

Mexico is ready to renegotiate trade rules with the United States but any change in U.S. policy that affected imports would be countered with a "mirror action" in Mexico.

FOREIGN LEADERS

The Kremlin expects to agree soon on a date for the first phone call between President Vladimir Putin and Trump, but there is no word on when they will meet.

Gulf Arab states are quietly applauding the arrival in the White House of a hawkish leader opposed to their adversary Iran, even if they suspect Trump might at times heighten tensions in the Middle East.

LAWSUIT

A group files suit against Trump, accusing him of violating the "emoluments" clause of the U.S. Constitution by allowing his hotels and other businesses to accept payments from foreign governments.

MARKET IMPACT

For financial markets, the Trump era begins on Monday. If history is any guide, the following month should be a rocky one for Wall Street but positive for the dollar.

CABINET

Senator Ben Cardin, the most senior Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, says he will not support Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson.

