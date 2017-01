Retired Marine Corps general John Kelly is escorted by Madeleine Westerhout (R) as he arrives at Trump Tower to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in New York, U.S., November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Retired Marine Corps General John Kelly, reached while travelling in Australia, has confirmed that he has been asked to serve as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's homeland security secretary, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

Fox quoted Kelly as saying he had been asked to be homeland security secretary and would consider it an honour.

(Reporting by David Alexander in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)