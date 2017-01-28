AMSTERDAM Dutch airline KLM (AIRF.PA) said on Saturday it had refused carriage to the United States to seven passengers from predominately Muslim countries subject to a temporary immigration ban imposed by the Trump administration.

A spokeswoman for KLM, part of the Franco-Dutch Air France KLM group, declined to specify which countries the passengers came from or where they were flying from.

"Worldwide, we had seven passengers whom we had to inform that there was no point in us taking them to the U.S.," said spokeswoman Manel Vrijenhoek. "There is still some lack of clarity about whom this ban affects."

