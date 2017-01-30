BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel said the global fight against terrorism does not warrant putting groups of people under suspicion, adding U.S. President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States violates the spirit of international cooperation.

"The necessary and decisive battle against terrorism does not in any way justify putting groups of certain people under general suspicion -- in this case people of Muslim belief or of a certain origin," Merkel told a news conference in Berlin.

"In my opinion, this act runs contrary to the basic principles of international refugee help and international cooperation," she said. "The chancellery and the Foreign Ministry will do everything they can, especially for those dual citizens affected, to clear up the legal ramifications and to emphatically represent their interests under the law."

She added: "We're clearly having close consultations with our European partners about this entire issue."

(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)