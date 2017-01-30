BAGHDAD Iraq asked the United States on Monday to reconsider the travel ban on its citizens, taking a more diplomatic line than the Iraqi parliament which demanded the government retaliate.

"It is necessary that the new American administration reconsider this wrong decision," the foreign ministry said in a statement ahead of a meeting between Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jafari and U.S. Ambassador Douglas Silliman to discuss the ban.

"No Iraqi has been involved in terror attacks in the U.S.," Jafari told the ambassador, the minister's website said.

The United States gives financial assistance to Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's government and provides critical air and ground support to Iraqi troops fighting Islamic State militants who overran a third of Iraq in 2014. More than 5,000 U.S. troops are deployed in Iraq

The foreign ministry statement said: "We affirm Iraq's desire to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries."

President Donald Trump on Friday temporarily banned U.S. entry for people from seven Muslim-majority countries – Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen – and halted the admission of refugees.

Earlier on Monday, the Iraqi parliament called on the government to impose "similar treatment" on U.S. nationals.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)