DUBAI Entry curbs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries are proof of America's “hatred towards Muslims”, sympathisers of Islamist militant groups said according to the U.S.-based SITE monitoring service.

It said the "Scholars of Haq" channel asked on the messaging app Telegram whether Trump's policies meant he was currently the best "caller to Islam" - someone who attracts new believers.

Of the first 48 users to respond, 34 (or 71 percent) answered that he was, according to SITE. One respondent was quoted as saying: "What Trump has done has clearly revealed the truth, and harsh reality behind the American government's hatred towards Muslims."

(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Dominic Evans)