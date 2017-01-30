Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
DUBAI Entry curbs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries are proof of America's “hatred towards Muslims”, sympathisers of Islamist militant groups said according to the U.S.-based SITE monitoring service.
It said the "Scholars of Haq" channel asked on the messaging app Telegram whether Trump's policies meant he was currently the best "caller to Islam" - someone who attracts new believers.
Of the first 48 users to respond, 34 (or 71 percent) answered that he was, according to SITE. One respondent was quoted as saying: "What Trump has done has clearly revealed the truth, and harsh reality behind the American government's hatred towards Muslims."
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Dominic Evans)
YOKOSUKA, Japan U.S. Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald sailed back to its base in Yokosuka, with seven of its sailors still missing after it collided with a Philippine-flagged container ship more than three times its size in eastern Japan early on Saturday.
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.