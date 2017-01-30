TOKYO Japan Airlines Co (9201.T) said on Monday it has begun screening passengers from the seven Muslim-majority countries affected by the President Donald Trump's travel ban before their departure for the United States.

Officials at Japan's second biggest carrier will contact the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency when passengers from those countries check in at the airport before departure to confirm whether they will be allowed entry, a spokesman for the airline said.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)