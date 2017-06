President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump vowed to overturn a Seattle judge's blocking of his executive order to keep refugees and travellers from seven countries out of the United States on Saturday.

"The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned," Trump said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Editng by Alexander Smith)