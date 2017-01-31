British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump gesture towards each other during their joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

LONDON A planned state visit to Britain by U.S. President Donald Trump is months away and any programme has yet to be worked out, a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

More than 1.6 million people have signed an online petition calling for Trump's visit to be cancelled to avoid embarrassing Queen Elizabeth, in protest at his immigration policies.

"The prime minister set out very clearly last night ... (that) the invitation has been extended. She was happy to do that. She looks forward to hosting the president and that will be a state visit this year," the spokeswoman told reporters.

"On the programme for the state visit, that will all need to be worked out in due course ... It is months away."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)