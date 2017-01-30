DUBAI The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump's temporary ban on travel to the United States from seven majority-Muslim countries harmed the common struggle against radicalism.

"Such selective and discriminatory acts will only serve to embolden the radical narratives of extremists," the group said in a statement on its website.

"(The move) will provide further fuel to the advocates of violence and terrorism at a critical time when the OIC has been engaged with all partners, including the U.S., to combat extremism and terrorism in all their forms and manifestations."

(Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Catherine Evans)