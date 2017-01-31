Dozens killed, wounded in attack on Afghanistan police headquarters
GARDEZ, Afghanistan Dozens of people were killed or wounded when as many as five suicide bombers attacked a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said.
MADRID Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, when asked for his opinion on U.S. President Donald Trump's latest immigration policy, said on Tuesday he didn't agree with vetoes and that the world would not follow suit.
"I'm not in favour of vetoes or of borders, nor do I believe that the world is heading in this direction," Rajoy said on the sidelines of a conference in Madrid.
(Reporting by Paul Day)
LISBON A forest fire in central Portugal killed at least 19 people on Saturday, most of them occupants of various vehicles that were on the road and caught in the blaze, an official said in televised remarks.
BOGOTA Three women were killed and nine wounded after an explosive device detonated in a restroom in a busy upscale shopping center in Colombia's capital on Saturday.