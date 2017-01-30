Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday continued to defend his controversial immigration order, saying disruptions at airports over the weekend were due to Delta Air Lines and protesters, and that U.S. Secretary John Kelly has said the implementation of the new restrictions is going well.
"Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage ... protesters and the tears of Senator (Chuck) Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!" Trump said on Twitter.
Delta suffered a system outage Sunday night.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
DUBLIN Ireland's new prime minister will meet his British counterpart, Theresa May, for the first time on Monday to discuss Brexit and the political deadlock in the Northern Irish regional assembly.