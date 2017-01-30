LONDON British foreign minister Boris Johnson on Monday defended the decision to invite U.S. President Donald Trump to London for a state visit, amid criticism prompted by Trump's immigration policies.

"It is totally right that the incoming president of our closest and most important ally should be accorded the honour of a state visit, and that is supported by this government" Johnson told parliament.

