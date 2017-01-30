Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
LONDON British foreign minister Boris Johnson on Monday defended the decision to invite U.S. President Donald Trump to London for a state visit, amid criticism prompted by Trump's immigration policies.
"It is totally right that the incoming president of our closest and most important ally should be accorded the honour of a state visit, and that is supported by this government" Johnson told parliament.
(Reporting by Kylie Maclellan, writing by William James, editing by Stephen Addison)
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
YOKOSUKA, Japan U.S. Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald sailed back to its base in Yokosuka, with seven of its sailors still missing after it collided with a Philippine-flagged container ship more than three times its size in eastern Japan early on Saturday.
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.