ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE The White House is confident that it will prevail in a legal back-and-forth over President Donald Trump's executive order to prevent travellers from seven countries entering the United States, spokesman Sean Spicer said on Monday.

"Clearly the law is on the president's side," Spicer told reporters on Air Force One. "He has broad discretion to do what's in the nation's best interest to protect our people, and we feel very confident that we will prevail in this matter."

