STERLING, Va. U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Saturday that the United States Secret Service did a "fantastic job" stopping an intruder who scaled a White House fence late on Friday and entered the grounds.

Trump, who was in the White House at the time, said he was told about the intruder on Friday night, and called the intruder a "troubled person."

Trump made his comments at the start of a meeting with cabinet members and some senior White House staff at a golf course he owns outside Washington D.C.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson, writing by Roberta Rampton)