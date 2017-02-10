Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
ANKARA President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday Iran would not be cowed by "war-mongering policies" against his country, state TV reported, amid increased tensions with the United States following the election of President Donald Trump.
"Some inexperienced figures in the region and America are threatening Iran ... They should know that the language of threats has never worked with Iran," Rouhani said in a public speech broadcast live on state TV.
"They should learn to respect Iran and Iranians ... We will strongly confront any war-mongering policies."
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Gareth Jones)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.