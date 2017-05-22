U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One to depart for Israel from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

JERUSALEM U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Monday on a flight from Saudi Arabia and will meet separately with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in an attempt to revive peace talks.

Air Force One landed at Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion airport after what is believed to be the first direct flight to Israel from Riyadh, where Trump spent two days. His nine-day trip through the Middle East and Europe, his first foreign tour since taking office in January, ends on Saturday after visits to the Vatican Brussels and Sicily.

