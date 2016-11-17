Ron Dermer, Israel's Ambassador to the U.S. speaks to members of the news media after meeting with U.S. President Elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Israel looks forward to working with all members of President-elect Donald Trump's administration, including senior White House adviser Steve Bannon, Israel's ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer said on Thursday on leaving the Trump Tower in New York.

Trump's appointment of Bannon has been criticized by Democrats, civil rights organizations and some Republicans, who denounce the former Breitbart News chief as having made the website a forum for the "alt-right," a loose grouping of neo-Nazis, white supremacists and anti-Semites.

"We look forward to working with the Trump administration, with all the members of the Trump administration including Steve Bannon, in making the U.S.-Israel alliance stronger than ever," Dermer said in the lobby of the Trump Tower.

