U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
Israel looks forward to working with all members of President-elect Donald Trump's administration, including senior White House adviser Steve Bannon, Israel's ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer said on Thursday on leaving the Trump Tower in New York.
Trump's appointment of Bannon has been criticized by Democrats, civil rights organizations and some Republicans, who denounce the former Breitbart News chief as having made the website a forum for the "alt-right," a loose grouping of neo-Nazis, white supremacists and anti-Semites.
"We look forward to working with the Trump administration, with all the members of the Trump administration including Steve Bannon, in making the U.S.-Israel alliance stronger than ever," Dermer said in the lobby of the Trump Tower.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)
BEIJING China may be testing a new, long-range air-to-air missile that could take out early warning aircraft and aerial refuelling aircraft, a state-run newspaper said on Thursday, after pictures of the new missile surfaced online.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.