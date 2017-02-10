Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is greeted by U.S. President Donald Trump (L) prior to holdiing talks at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the alliance between the United States and Japan is a cornerstone of regional peace and stability and his administration is committed to even closer ties between the two countries.

"We are committed to the security of Japan and all areas under its administrative control and to further strengthening our very crucial alliance," Trump told a White House news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"The bond between our two nations and the friendship between our two peoples runs very, very deep. This administration is committed to bringing those ties even closer," he added.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Chris Reese)