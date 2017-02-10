Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the alliance between the United States and Japan is a cornerstone of regional peace and stability and his administration is committed to even closer ties between the two countries.
"We are committed to the security of Japan and all areas under its administrative control and to further strengthening our very crucial alliance," Trump told a White House news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"The bond between our two nations and the friendship between our two peoples runs very, very deep. This administration is committed to bringing those ties even closer," he added.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Chris Reese)
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.