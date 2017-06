A TV monitor showing U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is seen next to another monitor showing the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo, Japan, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that currency policy was not an issue that should be discussed between leaders of countries as doing so would make it a political issue.

Abe made the remark in parliament when asked by a lawmaker if he would discuss currencies in a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump next week.

"I'll explain (our policy) if asked," Abe said.

