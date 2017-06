Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a policy speech at the start of the ordinary session of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will speak by phone with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday morning, the White House said on Friday.

Abe is scheduled to visit the White House next month. A Trump administration official said on Thursday the new U.S. president will seek quick progress towards a bilateral trade agreement with Japan in place of a broader Asia-Pacific deal he abandoned this week.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)